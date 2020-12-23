Winterport fire leaves couple without a home

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what sparked a fire in Winterport early this morning.

Crews were called to the home on Johnson Lane around two.

Two people were home at the time, but made it out safely.

The Winterport Fire Chief tells us there is significant damage to the home.

And that there were no working smoke detectors.

Anthony Ulmer, one of the people who lived there, described how he discovered the fire.

”A normal wake up, go to the bathroom and I saw smoke and as soon as I opened up my curtain to my bedroom the house was on fire. I woke my girlfriend up and grabbed my animals and got them outside. Then I went back in a busted through a wall and grabbed a bucket and started filling it up with water and I put the fire almost completely out before the fire department got here,” said Ulmer.

Ulmer and his girlfriend are now getting help from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

