Advertisement

Windsor woman sets up holiday light display, raises money for food bank

Jaimie Thomas says COVID-19 forced them to shift their plans for this year.
Windsor Light Display.
Windsor Light Display.(Jaimie Thomas)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman in Windsor is helping spread some cheer this holiday season with a lights display.

Jaimie Thomas has a passion for plants and originally thought of the idea to raise money for botanical gardens in central Maine.

But due to the pandemic she shifted to a small drive through light show at the Windsor Fair Grounds that would give back to the community.

She says an accident in 2015 put her in the hospital, she knows what it’s like to struggle during the holidays.

“Anybody that has felt the way that I did whether in an accident or losing their job or just not having anything to give to their children, it’s heartbreaking - but I had so many hugs from children, Thomas said.

Some of the money made from the lights will be donated to the Windsor Food Bank.

Thomas says she hopes to have a bigger and better display next year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield

Latest News

Waterville Christmas Dinner 2019.
Annual Central Maine Family Christmas Dinner canceled due to COVID-19, fundraising trouble
Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers
Thomas College student finds a way to give back despite the pandemic
It's one of the cutest and most memorable commercials in Maine television history.
Bangor Savings Bank Christmas kittens commercial celebrates 40th anniversary
Arthur Bourget has been in remission for 10 years and thanks blood donors for saving his life.
Gardiner man beats cancer, thanks blood donors for saving his life