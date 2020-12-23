Windsor woman sets up holiday light display, raises money for food bank

WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman in Windsor is helping spread some cheer this holiday season with a lights display.

Jaimie Thomas has a passion for plants and originally thought of the idea to raise money for botanical gardens in central Maine.

But due to the pandemic she shifted to a small drive through light show at the Windsor Fair Grounds that would give back to the community.

She says an accident in 2015 put her in the hospital, she knows what it’s like to struggle during the holidays.

“Anybody that has felt the way that I did whether in an accident or losing their job or just not having anything to give to their children, it’s heartbreaking - but I had so many hugs from children, Thomas said.

Some of the money made from the lights will be donated to the Windsor Food Bank.

Thomas says she hopes to have a bigger and better display next year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.