Orrington man arrested after early morning crash in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington man is behind bars after crashing into a house Wednesday morning in Brewer.

Police say 31-year-old Nicolas Osgood was operating on a revoked license.

Around 5:30 a.m., police say Osgood was driving on South Main Street when his vehicle went off the road, hit the front porch of a house, and stopped next to another house.

No one was hurt.

Osgood was also charged with possession of a firearm by prohibited person, possession of scheduled drugs, and violation of conditional release.

He’s being held at Penobscot County Jail.

