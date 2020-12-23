Advertisement

Orrington man arrested after early morning crash in Brewer

Police say 31-year-old Nicolas Osgood was operating on a revoked license.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington man is behind bars after crashing into a house Wednesday morning in Brewer.

Around 5:30 a.m., police say Osgood was driving on South Main Street when his vehicle went off the road, hit the front porch of a house, and stopped next to another house.

No one was hurt.

Osgood was also charged with possession of a firearm by prohibited person, possession of scheduled drugs, and violation of conditional release.

He’s being held at Penobscot County Jail.

Media Information Release 12/23/2020, 12:00 PM On the morning of December 23rd, 2020, at 5:38 AM the Brewer...

Posted by Brewer Police Department on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

