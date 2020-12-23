Advertisement

Nurses union and Bangor hospital come together on safety concerns

The agreement comes in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A nurse’s union at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has come together with hospital officials to deal with safety concerns.

This comes in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak that at last report has infected 40 staff members and eight patients in one unit at the hospital.

One nurse tells TV-5 in November, they demanded changes because of a spike in cases, and they wanted to minimize exposure for staff and patients.

One suggestion was canceling elective surgeries, but hospital officials say there’s now agreement they can’t do that.

They say concerns from nurses are being heard.

Ali Worster, V.P., Human Resources with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, said, “A lot of respect for our union, we have a lot of respect for our nurses, and eventually we get to the spot where our common goal is to take care of patient safety and to take care of our staff, and we can’t take care of the community unless we take care of our staff, and we all agree on that.”

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Nurse Kara Calor, said, “Going forward, I think we are going to continue to make progress by working together, meeting all the demands, or at least compromising again. As nurses, we make our demands, and we are not working in their shoes and they’re not necessarily working in ours, but I think we have come a long way.”

Nurses recommended changes to visitation, too, and are pleased the hospital has put new rules in place.

Hospital officials say there were talks about reducing visiting hours and the number of people who can visit before the outbreak started.

Nurse Calor says they would never want anyone to not be able to see their loved ones but the new rules help minimize the risk of potential COVID-19 exposure.

