New texting system for positive COVID-19 tests in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new texting system for those who test positive for COVID-19.

If they provide their phone number to their testing site, they will receive a text message from the Maine CDC.

During Thursday’s CDC briefing, DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said this new program is in response to the rise in cases across the state.

The idea is that when people do have a positive result, they will want to know more.

“Getting them basic information, saying we know that somebody at this number has a positive test,” said Lambrew. “If so, isolate. If so, contact their close contacts quickly. Point here is quickness because we know that COVID-19 can spread especially with people that are asymptomatic, so I want to make sure people have that information as soon as possible.”

The message from the CDC will come from the number 22300.

