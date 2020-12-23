Advertisement

Nearly 4,000 Mainers filed for initial unemployment last week

Since March 15th, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out over $1.7 billon in federal and state unemployment benefits.
The Maine Department of Labor reported almost 3,000 initial claims for state unemployment...
The Maine Department of Labor reported almost 3,000 initial claims for state unemployment insurance.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 4,000 Mainers filed new claims for unemployment for the week ending December 19.

The Maine Department of Labor reported almost 3,000 initial claims for state unemployment insurance.

1,900 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The Labor Department says the majority of the new PUA initial claims and weekly certifications are from people who have exhausted their state Extended or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Since March 15th, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out over $1.7 billon in federal and state unemployment benefits.

Due to the upcoming holidays, weekly certifications filed on December 24-December 25, as well as December 31-January 1,...

Posted by Maine Department of Labor on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

To those who are receiving benefits under the federal unemployment programs Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and...

Posted by Maine Department of Labor on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield

Latest News

Text system for positive COVID-19 results
New texting system for positive COVID-19 tests in Maine
Teacher honors grandmother
Teacher organizes Christmas card drive
24 hours of bad movies
Miserable Movie Marathon
Calvary Chapel Church in Orrington hosted a MAGA Campaign event Thursday.
Calvary Church’s appeal towards Governor Mills’ gathering limits order rejected