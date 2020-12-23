Nearly 4,000 Mainers filed for initial unemployment last week
Since March 15th, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out over $1.7 billon in federal and state unemployment benefits.
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 4,000 Mainers filed new claims for unemployment for the week ending December 19.
The Maine Department of Labor reported almost 3,000 initial claims for state unemployment insurance.
1,900 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
The Labor Department says the majority of the new PUA initial claims and weekly certifications are from people who have exhausted their state Extended or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.
