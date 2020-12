JONESBORO, Maine (WABI) - A Milbridge man was killed in a crash in Jonesboro Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say 23-year-old Devin Lee was driving on Old Route 1 just after 12:30 p.m. when his car crashed into a tree.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

