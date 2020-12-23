Maine Supreme Court denies appeal of man who set delivery truck on fire in Bangor, killing two

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man who set a delivery truck on fire in Bangor, killing two people inside.

The high court handed down that ruling against John De St. Croix.

De St. Croix. argued for a new sentence.

His lawyers said the court was wrong in setting the basic sentence which led to his life behind bars.

In March of 2018, 43-year-old Michael Bridges and 36-year-old Desiree York were sleeping in the back of a delivery truck in Penobscot Plaza.

De St. Croix set the truck on fire and walked away while Bridges and York were locked inside.

De St. Croix was also convicted of arson.

