Maine prepares to place order for 4th round of coronavirus vaccines

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention expects to receive enough coronavirus vaccine doses for over 19,000 additional people as it prepares to place its fourth order for the vaccines, health officials announced Wednesday.

Those doses will be sent to hospitals, emergency medical services and pharmacies to administer to skilled nursing facilities.

The CDC expects to have enough doses to vaccinate approximately 64,775 people by the time the fourth order arrives. It is still less than the original estimate provided by Operation Warp Speed, officials said.

Over 8,000 people have received the first dose since vaccinations began in Maine on Dec. 15. The Maine CDC launched a new website to allow Mainers to track the progress of the vaccination effort.

On Wednesday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah revealed a health care worker had a severe allergic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week. The person, who works at Maine Medical Center in Portland, started showing symptoms about 20 minutes after receiving the dose, Shah said. They were hospitalized overnight but is said to “be doing fine,” Shah said.

Shah said these type of anaphylactic reactions are “unexpected but not unheard of,” and that they are the “extreme rarity” out of the more than 800,000 vaccines administered across the country so far.

