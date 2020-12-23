Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With just two days left before Christmas, the Maine CDC reported 753 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

That number dwarfs the previous single-day record, which was set last week.

Another eight Mainers have died with the coronavirus. Four were residents of York County, two from Cumberland County, and one from both Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

Total deaths now stand at 311.

Overall cases are approaching 20,500. Of those, nearly 17,700 are confirmed.

Exactly one month ago, there had been fewer than 9,500 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in Maine.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 23 (WABI)

According to the Maine CDC, recovery numbers are not up-to-date. As a result, we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases. Instead, we are now reporting new case counts for each county.

There were triple-digit increases in Cumberland and York counties on Wednesday.

Penobscot County reported 90 additional cases.

Aroostook County now has 459 total cases. That’s nearly five times as many as a month ago.

