Advertisement

Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With just two days left before Christmas, the Maine CDC reported 753 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

That number dwarfs the previous single-day record, which was set last week.

Another eight Mainers have died with the coronavirus. Four were residents of York County, two from Cumberland County, and one from both Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

Total deaths now stand at 311.

Overall cases are approaching 20,500. Of those, nearly 17,700 are confirmed.

Exactly one month ago, there had been fewer than 9,500 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in Maine.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 23
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 23(WABI)

According to the Maine CDC, recovery numbers are not up-to-date. As a result, we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases. Instead, we are now reporting new case counts for each county.

There were triple-digit increases in Cumberland and York counties on Wednesday.

Penobscot County reported 90 additional cases.

Aroostook County now has 459 total cases. That’s nearly five times as many as a month ago.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield
It happened on Glass Hill Road.
Guilford house fire leaves family of eight homeless

Latest News

Crews were called to the home on Johnson Lane around two.
Winterport fire leaves couple without a home
Maine delays plastic bag ban for months due to pandemic
A home for sale with a sold sign graphic out front.
Home sales in Maine are on pace to set a record
Authorities say he did not have a license to grow that many plants.
Illegally cultivated marijuana destroyed by authorities in Vassalboro, man summonsed