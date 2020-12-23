Advertisement

Maine delays plastic bag ban for months due to pandemic

The ban was slated to take effect on Jan. 15th
(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is delaying by several months a statewide ban on single-use plastic carry-out bags that was scheduled to take effect in January.

The ban was slated to take effect on Jan. 15.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says it’s delaying enforcement of the laws that ban the bags until July 1, 2021.

The department says in a statement that it’s taking the delayed approach “in response to several practical and logistical effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield
It happened on Glass Hill Road.
Guilford house fire leaves family of eight homeless

Latest News

Crews were called to the home on Johnson Lane around two.
Winterport fire leaves couple without a home
A home for sale with a sold sign graphic out front.
Home sales in Maine are on pace to set a record
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Authorities say he did not have a license to grow that many plants.
Illegally cultivated marijuana destroyed by authorities in Vassalboro, man summonsed