Advertisement

Maine CDC unsure when vaccine will reach inmates

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has called on the state to prioritize prisons, jails and detention facilities in its vaccine plans
(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Public health authorities in Maine say it’s impossible to know when coronavirus vaccines could reach inmates in the state’s prisons and jails because of the limited supply of the vaccine.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has called on the state to prioritize prisons, jails and detention facilities in its vaccine plans.

Maine is in the midst of rolling out coronavirus vaccines to front-line health workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, says the state has vaccinated more than 8,000 people so far, but supply constraints make it difficult to plan too far into the future.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield

Latest News

Text system for positive COVID-19 results
New texting system for positive COVID-19 tests in Maine
Those doses will be sent to hospitals, emergency medical services and pharmacies to administer...
Maine prepares to place order for 4th round of coronavirus vaccines
Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak