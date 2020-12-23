Maine CDC unsure when vaccine will reach inmates

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Public health authorities in Maine say it’s impossible to know when coronavirus vaccines could reach inmates in the state’s prisons and jails because of the limited supply of the vaccine.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has called on the state to prioritize prisons, jails and detention facilities in its vaccine plans.

Maine is in the midst of rolling out coronavirus vaccines to front-line health workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, says the state has vaccinated more than 8,000 people so far, but supply constraints make it difficult to plan too far into the future.

