Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - A Lagrange man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash in July.
39-year-old Randall Hamm is also charged with aggravated OUI.
35-year-old Desarae Bourgoine of Lagrange was a passenger in Hamm’s car.
Bourgoine died in the crash.
Police say Hamm was speeding on Medford Road with a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.
Hamm is behind bars at the Penobscot County Jail.
