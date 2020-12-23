Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - A Lagrange man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash in July.

39-year-old Randall Hamm is also charged with aggravated OUI.

35-year-old Desarae Bourgoine of Lagrange was a passenger in Hamm’s car.

Bourgoine died in the crash.

Police say Hamm was speeding on Medford Road with a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.

Hamm is behind bars at the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.