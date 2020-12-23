Illegally cultivated marijuana destroyed by authorities in Vassalboro, man summonsed

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A man was summonsed after authorities reportedly found more than one thousand illegal marijuana plants growing in Vassalboro.

Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office went to Old Meadow Road one week ago after someone complained about pot being grown there illegally.

Robert Keever,35, of Winslow was cited for cultivating marijuana.

Authorities say he did not have a license to grow that many plants.

The plants were removed and burned on site by authorities.

