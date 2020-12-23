Gov. Janet Mills urges Mainers to stay safe on Christmas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - December has now tied November as Maine’s deadliest month in the pandemic.

82 people have died from the virus so far this month and daily cases are surging at record highs.

Dr. Nirav Shah and Governor Janet Mills are urging Mainers to wear masks and avoid lengthy gatherings this holiday season.

Shah noted recently that Maine is seeing the effects of coronavirus transmission around the Thanksgiving holiday three weeks ago.

With Christmas and New Year’s being celebrated in the coming days, officials are sounding the alarm.

Gov. Janet Mills said, “The biggest gift we can give each other this holiday season is not a present under the tree or a hug shared by loved one. The best gift we can give and the best gift we can receive is the gift of health, the gift of life. You have in your power everyone watching and listening to give that gift and allow everyone to live another day and celebrate safely together next year at this time.”

If you do plan on holding any sort of gathering -- experts suggest everyone wear masks, even indoors.

They recommend putting up signs remind people to wear their masks, wash their hands and maintain social distance even inside your own home.

