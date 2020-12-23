Advertisement

Front-line health care workers give emotional plea to Mainers before Christmas

The video was posted Tuesday night and has been shared thousands of times on social media.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - MaineHealth has published a holiday video that includes emotional interviews with doctors, nurses and other front-line workers who have seen the grim effects of the coronavirus outbreak firsthand.

The video was posted Tuesday night and has been shared thousands of times on social media.

A Year Like No Other

From our family to yours, we wish you Happy Holidays. This year has been one of the hardest in recent memory and we’re extremely proud of the bravery and resilience our care team members have shown through it all. Be safe. Be healthy. We're in this until we win this.

Posted by Maine Medical Center on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

“It’s scary right now to see the curve with exponential growth, we’re very worried,” Maine Medical Center Dr. Lesley Gordon said in the video.

Maine has seen a surge of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations over the last few months. On Wednesday, the state posted 753 new cases of COVID-19, shattering the previous record.

For Dr. Matthew Sholl, witnessing someone dying without family members by their side has been startling.

“Families in many cases can’t be with their loved ones. Trying to orchestrate conversations between families and their dying loved ones through an iPad has been tragic,” Sholl said in the video.

But he’s also felt that experience firsthand.

“My father passed away from this disease and he had no family members close to him when that happened, and I hate this disease for that.”

Ted Sears, a pulmonary and critical care doctor, had a message for those who still believe the coronavirus is “no worse than the flu.”

“It’s really easy to think this is being all overblown, and that people are not telling you the truth, but I will tell you, it is very real and there is real pain and real suffering and real long term disability,” Sears said in the video. “I know that this is really hard, and I know that all of you know the things you need to do and that gives me hope that we’ll get through this.”

