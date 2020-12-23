Former video store owner sentenced to five years for selling counterfeit DVDs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Mattawamkeag man was sentenced to five years in prison for copying and selling thousands of pirated movies.

53-year-old Douglas Gordon appeared in federal court in Bangor on Tuesday.

A jury found Gordon guilty of mail fraud and copyright infringement last October.

He owned the Edge video stores in Bangor and Brewer, which are now closed.

Court documents say Gordon also had three websites from which he sent more than 48,000 counterfeit movies.

We’re told Gordon made over $638,000 in sales from those movies.

He will also pay restitution to victims defrauded in the scheme.

