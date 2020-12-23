Advertisement

Feds approve expanded substance use disorder help in Maine

The expansion applies to members of MaineCare
(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say the federal government has approved a plan to expand substance use disorder treatment options in the state.

The expansion applies to members of MaineCare, which provides assistance to people with limited resources.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the federal government has signed off on its request to expand treatment options for MaineCare members and improve access to substance use disorder treatments.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield

Latest News

Text system for positive COVID-19 results
New texting system for positive COVID-19 tests in Maine
Teacher honors grandmother
Teacher organizes Christmas card drive
24 hours of bad movies
Miserable Movie Marathon
The Maine Department of Labor reported almost 3,000 initial claims for state unemployment...
Nearly 4,000 Mainers filed for initial unemployment last week
Calvary Chapel Church in Orrington hosted a MAGA Campaign event Thursday.
Calvary Church’s appeal towards Governor Mills’ gathering limits order rejected