Ellsworth selects new city manager

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth has picked a new city manager.

The Ellsworth American reports Glenn Moshier will fill the position.

He’s been the interim city manager since September.

Moshier is a familiar face to the city.

He’s been with the police department since 2004, where he worked his way up the ranks.

Moshier was named police chief three years ago.

For now, officials haven’t decided if he will remain chief of police while serving as city manager.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.