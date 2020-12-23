Dry Tonight, Mainly Cloudy & Turning Breezy Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of high pressure to our south provided us with tranquil weather today, however, it was noticeably colder this afternoon. Clouds will slowly begin to increase this evening and tonight as a warm front associated with a powerful low pressure system in the Great Lakes region pushes east. Expect mainly cloudy skies as the night progresses, there is the chance for a few snow showers across the north and mountains. Lows tonight will drop back to the upper teens to mid 20s.

A few towns may see a bit of sunshine early tomorrow morning, otherwise cloudy skies throughout the state for Christmas Eve Day as that storm pushes to our north and east. It will remain dry throughout the day tomorrow, however, it will turn breezy. The rain will push in from west to east on Christmas Eve and pick up in intensity throughout the night. The winds will increase as well. Throughout Christmas Day, expect rain, heavy at times and strong winds. Due to this, flood watches have been posted for the western parts of the state, it may get expanded later tonight into tomorrow. Expect 1-3″ of rain across the state, lowest totals across the north, highest south. Areas that have a snowpack will may see more issues due to clogged storm drains and melting snowpack with temperatures that will run in the 50s for much of the state. The winds will also be a big issue, especially south. High wind watches have been posted for much of northern and eastern Maine and along the coastline. Winds will pick up Christmas Eve night, they will likely not peak in intensity until Christmas Day. Winds will be sustained 20-35 mph throughout the state Christmas Day, highest winds south. Wind gusts will run 40-50 mph north. Much of Southern Maine, generally Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft south, will see gusts 50-60 mph. Along the immediate coastline, areas may see gusts up to 65 mph during Christmas Day. This is enough to cause power outages across the region. This storm pulls out of here Friday night into Saturday morning. Colder air filters in behind the storm and rain or snow showers may linger into the day on Saturday. Otherwise, Saturday looks cloudy with highs in the 30s. The sunshine returns Sunday with cooler temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Another weaker system possible early next week, Monday night into Tuesday with some rain and/or snow possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, a snow shower possible north. Lows will drop back to the mid teens to mid 20s. Winds becoming south/southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy skies. It will be milder with highs in the 40s. Winds south/southeast at 10-15 mph. The rain and wind move in and picks up in intensity throughout the night.

Christmas Day: Rain, heavy at times and strong winds. 1-3″ of rain likely with sustained winds out of the south at 20-35 mph and wind gusts at 45-60 mph, strongest near the coast. Very mild with highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies with a few rain or snow showers possible. Colder, highs will top out in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and seasonable. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Mainly cloudy skies, rain or snow possible late in the day and at night. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

