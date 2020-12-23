Chilly, Becoming Partly Sunny This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see skies becoming partly sunny this afternoon as some high clouds begin moving in ahead of an approaching warm front. Temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30° for highs this afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase tonight with temperatures dropping back to the mid-teens to low 20s, warmest along the coast.

High pressure will slide to our east on Thursday as low pressure approaches from the west. We may see some breaks of sunshine Thursday morning otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Between the departing high and the approaching low, the pressure gradient will begin to tighten across the area resulting in an increasing southerly wind with gusts to 30 MPH possible during the afternoon and evening especially areas closer to and along the coast. The southerly wind will usher milder air back into the region Thursday with afternoon highs climbing into the 40s to near 50°. Our main focus continues to be on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as strong low pressure passing to our west will bring moderate to heavy rain, a gusty southerly wind and very mild temperatures into the state. Rain will develop Thursday night and become steadier and heavier Friday morning then continue heavy at times, through the first half of Friday night tapering off from west to east across the state after midnight. Total rainfall from this storm is expected to range between 1″-3″. High temperatures are expected to top off in the low to mid-50s Christmas Day resulting in a lot of melting as well so the combination of melting and the rainfall could result in some minor flooding issues with smaller rivers and stream, poor drainage areas, etc. We will see a strong, southerly wind too which could gust to 40-50 inland and 50-60 MPH along the coast giving us a good chance for some power outages Christmas Day as well. Drier and colder weather will return for the upcoming weekend.

This Afternoon: Becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs between 23°-32°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 14°-24°, warmest along the coast. Wind will become south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Highs near 40° north, 40s to near 50° elsewhere. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible during the afternoon.

Christmas Day: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy and mild. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday: Morning rain/snow showers possible mainly over eastern areas then mostly cloudy. Turning colder with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.