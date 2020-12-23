Central Maine Healthcare rolls out Moderna vaccine.

Advertisement

This comes after receiving 600 doses.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:19 PM EST
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Healthcare rolled out the Moderna vaccine at three hospitals on Tuesday.

This comes after receiving 600 doses of the vaccine on Monday.

50 people got vaccinated at Rumford Hospital and 67 at Rumford Community Home.

Vaccines were also given on Tuesday at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and Bridgton hospital.

A spokesperson says healthcare workers at the highest risk of exposure will be prioritized.

