Advertisement

Calvary Church’s appeal towards Governor Mills’ gathering limits order rejected

Calvary Chapel Church in Orrington hosted a MAGA Campaign event Thursday.
Calvary Chapel Church in Orrington hosted a MAGA Campaign event Thursday.(Emily Tadlock)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The appeal from Calvary Chapel Church in Orrington challenging Governor Janet Mills’ executive order for gathering limits has been rejected in federal court.

According to court documents, a Boston circuit court denied the appeal.

The church claims that limits Mills’ placed on gatherings last spring amid the pandemic. violated freedoms of religion.

The state has argued that the pandemic allowed the governor to set those limitations.

In their decision, the appellate wrote “public interest demands that public officials be accorded considerable latitude to grapple with the ‘dynamic and fact-intensive’ considerations involved in mounting an effective response.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield

Latest News

Text system for positive COVID-19 results
New texting system for positive COVID-19 tests in Maine
Teacher honors grandmother
Teacher organizes Christmas card drive
24 hours of bad movies
Miserable Movie Marathon
The Maine Department of Labor reported almost 3,000 initial claims for state unemployment...
Nearly 4,000 Mainers filed for initial unemployment last week