Calvary Church’s appeal towards Governor Mills’ gathering limits order rejected

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The appeal from Calvary Chapel Church in Orrington challenging Governor Janet Mills’ executive order for gathering limits has been rejected in federal court.

According to court documents, a Boston circuit court denied the appeal.

The church claims that limits Mills’ placed on gatherings last spring amid the pandemic. violated freedoms of religion.

The state has argued that the pandemic allowed the governor to set those limitations.

In their decision, the appellate wrote “public interest demands that public officials be accorded considerable latitude to grapple with the ‘dynamic and fact-intensive’ considerations involved in mounting an effective response.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.