Bangor Savings Bank Christmas kittens commercial celebrates 40th anniversary

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s one of the cutest and most memorable commercials in Maine television history.

This might make you feel old - the Bangor Savings Bank Christmas kittens commercial is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“To think that a commercial that was done 40 years ago, feel-good commercial, still is being requested, it’s just two cats playing under a tree, but it sort of represents what’s special this time of year,” says Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO, Robert Montgomery-Rice.

The two little stars have been making people smile since 1980.

“I used to think, at some point, people who originally saw it maybe won’t be asking for it anymore, but we have young people asking now, so I think the commercial is timeless,” says Montgomery-Rice.

“I was seven years old when the commercial first aired, and it was the background to Christmas,” says Isla Dickerson.

She says these kittens are a Christmas tradition for her family and they even have their own Christmas kitten named Muffin.

“My favorite part is just those sweet Maine coon kittens representing Bangor savings bank over the last 40 years.

As their Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing, she says there’s no topping Waylon and Willie, these two Christmas kitties.

“I’m now certain that there’s not, but there’s lots of ways they can still bring joy to everyone which is what this year’s celebration is what it’s all about.”

Like with hilariously adorable memes, a campaign to give back to animal shelters in Maine and New Hampshire, and a “making of video” featuring the iconic kitties and the popularity they’ve seen over the last four decades, including testimonials from people near and dear to the commercial, like Philip Cormier who helped edit it.

“I think it’s a heartwarming piece. It gives everyone a warm feeling and that’s what the bank wanted to convey and they’ve done it very well over the years,” says Cormier.

And The Nite Show Host Danny Cashman who shot a parody of it a few years back.

“I think this commercial has sort of locally inserted itself into that timeless holiday, warm mementoes kind of feeling, and I don’t think it will ever go away for that reason, and this kitten commercial will be there for generations. I know it will,” says Cashman.

