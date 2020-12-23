Bangor man pleads not guilty to weapons charge at Trump rally

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man accused of showing two weapons at a rally in Bangor for President Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Peter Beitzell faces a weapons and disorderly conduct charge.

He was arrested in October at a Trump rally that featured the Governor of South Dakota.

Authorities say Governor Kristi Noem just arrived at the event on Hogan Road when one of her security guards reported Beitzell was harassing people in attendance.

Beitzell reportedly became upset after being approached by security officers.

Police say he then moved toward the crowd while showing a wooden baton and a large fixed-blade knife.

We’re told Beitzell eventually returned to his vehicle and put his weapons away before being arrested.

