Advertisement

Annual Central Maine Family Christmas Dinner canceled due to COVID-19, fundraising trouble

Organizers have already started planning for next year.
Waterville Christmas Dinner 2019.
Waterville Christmas Dinner 2019.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The annual central Maine Family Christmas Dinner will not take place this year due to the pandemic.

Organizers announced in November that due to COVID-19 regulations and fundraising challenges the dinner would be canceled.

Vice President Susan Spencer says they rely on donations in the spring to make the meal possible.

She says it’s been a tough year on everyone but they are already planning for next year.

“As long as things have settled down we have every intention to return next year, we’re really sad, it’s really hard for us, those of us who’ve been involved in this for so many years it’s really hard to even know how to do Christmas, this is our Christmas and it drastically changes things for so many people,” Spencer said.

The dinner traditionally serves close to 1,000 people.

To donate for next year’s dinner you can mail a check to PO Box 1621 Waterville, ME 04903.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield

Latest News

Windsor Light Display.
Windsor woman sets up holiday light display, raises money for food bank
Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers
Thomas College student finds a way to give back despite the pandemic
It's one of the cutest and most memorable commercials in Maine television history.
Bangor Savings Bank Christmas kittens commercial celebrates 40th anniversary
Arthur Bourget has been in remission for 10 years and thanks blood donors for saving his life.
Gardiner man beats cancer, thanks blood donors for saving his life