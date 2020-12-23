Annual Central Maine Family Christmas Dinner canceled due to COVID-19, fundraising trouble

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The annual central Maine Family Christmas Dinner will not take place this year due to the pandemic.

Organizers announced in November that due to COVID-19 regulations and fundraising challenges the dinner would be canceled.

Vice President Susan Spencer says they rely on donations in the spring to make the meal possible.

She says it’s been a tough year on everyone but they are already planning for next year.

“As long as things have settled down we have every intention to return next year, we’re really sad, it’s really hard for us, those of us who’ve been involved in this for so many years it’s really hard to even know how to do Christmas, this is our Christmas and it drastically changes things for so many people,” Spencer said.

The dinner traditionally serves close to 1,000 people.

To donate for next year’s dinner you can mail a check to PO Box 1621 Waterville, ME 04903.

