A Wet, Windy & Mild Christmas Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re keeping a close eye on the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Strong low pressure passing to our west will bring moderate to heavy rain, a gusty southerly wind and very mild temperatures into the state. Rain will develop Thursday night and become steadier and heavier Friday morning then continue heavy at times, through the first half of Friday night before tapering off from west to east across the state after midnight. Total rainfall from this storm is expected to range between 1″-3″. High temperatures are expected to top off in the low to mid-50s Christmas Day resulting in a lot of melting as well so the combination of melting and the rainfall could result in some minor flooding issues with smaller rivers and streams, poor drainage areas, etc. The other concern will be the strong, southerly wind which will blow 15-30 MPH Friday with gusts possibly reaching 40-50 inland and 50-60 MPH along the coast means there is a good chance we will see some scattered power outages so make preparations now.

With temperatures expected to top off in the low to statewide Friday... we could see some record high temperatures. Here’s a look at the current record highs for Christmas Day:

Caribou: 48° set in 2014

Houlton: 53° set in 2014

Millinocket: 53° set in 2015

Bangor: 54° set in 2015

