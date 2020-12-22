Advertisement

Vigil held in Lewiston to memorialize those who’ve died while homeless

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Steps from the Longley Bridge separating Lewiston and Auburn, roughly two dozen demonstrators gathered Monday night to memorialize Mainers who’ve died while homeless.

Activists say between the two cities, three homeless people have died so far in 2020.

Participants held signs and candles along Main Street in Lewiston for about an hour during the evening commute.

For the last 20 years, the vigil for the homeless has been organized by the Lewiston-Auburn Alliance for Services to the Homeless, the L-A Multifaith Group and New Beginnings

“We want to lift up their names so that they’re not forgotten,” said Rachel Spencer-Reed of New Beginnings, a nonprofit which cares for homeless youth.

“A lot of times the young people that we work with, and the homeless adults that other providers in the community work with, don’t have the family and support networks to commemorate their lives and their strengths and the things that they’ve contributed to the world,” Spencer-Reed said.

Those who care for homeless people say the unhoused population has grown significantly.

Local chaplain Eddie Greyfox Burgess runs the Wellness Mobile, which connects people in need with sometimes life-saving supplies.

“We have to bring supplies out into the homeless camps that are all around us. There’s 12 or 14 camps in the city,” Burgess said.

“I’ve responded to 55 calls for service for people that were suicidal, in crisis, homeless, living in vehicles,” Burgess added.

Monday gathering was not only an effort to memorialize those lost but also to invite other community members to care for those who need help now.

“Whether there’s a pandemic or not, there are friends and neighbors, coworkers, people in our community who don’t have adequate housing or who are on the streets,” said Spencer-Reed.

Monday was National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day and numerous similar events were held in other cities.

