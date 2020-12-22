Advertisement

UPDATE: Two people charged in connection with Robbinston shooting

By Catherine Pegram
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROBBINSTON, Maine (WABI) - Two men are charged in connection with a shooting in Robbinston over the weekend. State police say a family fight prompted it.

34-year-old Joshua Styles was arrested Tuesday and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. 25-year-old Jaycee Styles was also arrested. He is charged with domestic violence assault.

Police were called to a home about 2 p.m. Saturday. They say Jaycee Styles had been injured.

He was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment.

Both men have posted bail and are out of jail.

