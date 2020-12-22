UMaine wins conference opener at Hartford, women’s hoops starts 4-0 for first time since 1986

HARTFORD, CT (WABI) - The UMaine women’s basketball teams rolled to victory in its conference opener beating Hartford 85-57 to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 1986.

The Black Bears getting another huge game from Blanca Millan. She had 33 points and 10 rebounds moving into 27th place in America East’s career scoring record books. Millan is up to 1,656 points. She is closing in on some lofty company in the program record books too. Sigi Koizar ranks 7th with 1671 points and Emily Ellis has 1696 points in 6th place. Ellis has her number retired so that’s the kind of numbers Blanca has been putting up for Maine.

Dor Saar hit a major milestone in the game as well knocking down her 200th career three pointer. Dor made 6 in the game and finished with 24 points and 9 assists. Saar is currently 3rd in program history for career threes. She is just 6 behind Ashley Underwood for 2nd place in program history (210). Dor also passed head coach Amy Vachon for 24th on the program’s all-time scoring list.

Anne Simon had scored all 13 of her points in the first half. She also had a double-double with 11 rebounds.

The Black Bears have won 14 straight games dating back to last season. They play Hartford again Wednesday at 1 o’clock.

