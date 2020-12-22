Advertisement

UMaine System on track to welcome students back on campuses in the spring

Chancellor Malloy says this is possible with the help of federal funding.
(WAGM)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MAINE (WABI) -

Officials with the University of Maine System say they are on track to welcome students back on campus for the spring semester.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy says the System will enhance testing efforts for the new semester set to start in 34 days.

Malloy says this is possible with the help of federal funding.

The Mills Administration committed a little over eight million dollars in CARES Act funding to reimburse UMS for its fall semester testing and PPE expenses.

Malloy says those expenses were close to $80 million, but the system is hard at work to expand testing and adapt screening and tracing strategies to meet increasing case counts.

”We will be asking our students coming from out of state or coming to our campus to live, to present themselves with a test that’s not older than five days from the location they are coming from, then to be tested on arrival, and to be retested shortly there after so that we know exactly where we are beginning the semester, and then a very active campaign on ongoing testing throughout the semester,” said Chancellor Malloy.

A little over 20,000 students have enrolled for the spring semester at universities across the system.

University officials say that’s roughly two percent down from previous years.

To read more from the University on their spring semester plans, you can visit this story on our website.

