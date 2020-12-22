UMaine men’s basketball falls at Boston College

BOSTON, MA (WABI) - UMaine men’s basketball is still in search of its first win after falling to Boston College on the road 78-62.

The Black Bears led by first-year LeChaun Duhart who put up 19 points, 15 coming in the first half. UMaine got a strong second half from Steph Ingo who ended up with 15 points. They featured his family on the broadcast.

The Black Bears go 0-3 on their first road trip of the year. Maine had its first 5 games of the season cancelled due to COVID-19. After a positive test before their first game they were forced to quarantine for 2 and a half weeks. A long time without a practice.

The Black Bears are off until a week from Saturday. They kick off the 2021 portion of the schedule against New Hampshire. The games are slated to be in Maine however the indoor gathering guidelines have prohibited that from happening yet for any UMaine athletic event.

