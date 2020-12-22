Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield

It happened around 5 p.m. on Skowhegan Road.
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash in Fairfield.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Skowhegan Road.

Police say 43-year-old Leon Dorr of Madison and 18-year-old Connor Dore of Skowhegan cars collided.

They were both taken to area hospitals.

We don’t know the extent of their injuries at this time.

The crash also took out a power line.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

