Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash in Fairfield.
It happened around 5 p.m. on Skowhegan Road.
Police say 43-year-old Leon Dorr of Madison and 18-year-old Connor Dore of Skowhegan cars collided.
They were both taken to area hospitals.
We don’t know the extent of their injuries at this time.
The crash also took out a power line.
Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
