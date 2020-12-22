Advertisement

Two Maine Warden K9s calling it a career

Game Warden K9 Ruby and Warden K9 Morgan are retiring.
Warden K9s retire
Warden K9s retire(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - At the end of this month, the Maine Warden Service will be saying goodbye to two very special members of the service who are hanging up their leashes.

Game Warden K9 Ruby and Warden K9 Morgan are retiring.

It comes after a combined 19 years of service, over 30 human search and rescue finds, numerous evidence finds and multiple honors between them.

If you are interested in some of their greatest hits, the dogs were featured on many episodes of Animal Planet’s “North Woods Law.”

Both of these pooches will be happily retiring with the their game warden partners and their families.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milbridge man charged in connection with double shooting at home in Trenton Sunday night.
Milbridge man arrested in connection with double shooting in Trenton
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 21
New COVID-19 cases back above 300, another Mainer dies
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield
32 patients and staff at Northern Light EMMC have tested positive for COVID-19.
Northern Light EMMC cutting back visiting hours starting Tuesday
Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases

Latest News

Around 40 thousand Mainers got a one-time $600 payment.
Thousands of Mainers get one-time $600 relief payment
Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont report increase in hunting
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases