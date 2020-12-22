Two Maine Warden K9s calling it a career

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - At the end of this month, the Maine Warden Service will be saying goodbye to two very special members of the service who are hanging up their leashes.

Game Warden K9 Ruby and Warden K9 Morgan are retiring.

It comes after a combined 19 years of service, over 30 human search and rescue finds, numerous evidence finds and multiple honors between them.

If you are interested in some of their greatest hits, the dogs were featured on many episodes of Animal Planet’s “North Woods Law.”

Both of these pooches will be happily retiring with the their game warden partners and their families.

