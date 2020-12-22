Advertisement

Thousands of Mainers get one-time $600 relief payment

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Around 40 thousand Mainers got a little something extra in the Christmas stocking.

The Maine Department of Labor distributed a one time 600 dollar emergency payment to people unemployed due to the pandemic.

Governor Mills authorized the payment under the newly created Pandemic Relief Program.

Eligibility was determined using existing previously filed unemployment claim information and did not require a separate application.

