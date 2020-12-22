Advertisement

Sen. Susan Collins talks new COVID-19 relief bill

Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon react to President Trump's comments on a COVID-19 stimulus package
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We caught up with Senator Susan Collins and got her reaction to the COVID-19 relief bill, including the new round of stimulus checks.

“This is a very popular provision, it’s always popular when you can cut a check and send people money, but again I think this is going to help families pay their bills, and will also give a boost to the local economy,” Collins said.

Federal lawmakers say part of the hold up on today’s vote is a computer glitch that affected the printing of the bill text.

The Coronavirus Stimulus measure includes funding for COVID-19 vaccination and testing, schools, and small business loans.

It also extends the eviction moratorium through the end of next month.

