Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine

Many are reluctant
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) – Americans are expressing less reluctance about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, based on two recent surveys.

“An ABC poll this week, more than 8 in 10 Americans say they plan to take the vaccine and Kaiser today announced 70%, so just vaccine confidence is surging,” said Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar.

But the numbers are lower within the black community.

Blacks and Hispanics are more likely to get infected, more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites.

A new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 35% of black adults say they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

“The black community, communities of color, we cannot sit on the sideline whereby other communities don’t and they receive the added protection of the vaccine,” said Dr. Leon McDougle, president of the National Medical Association. “That’s only going to worsen our outcomes.”

Of the Black adults who say they won’t get vaccinated, 47% cite a distrust in vaccines in general, while 50% are worried they will contract COVID from the vaccine.

“I highly recommend that when our turn comes up for the vaccine, that we receive the vaccine,” McDougle said.

Black health experts are also reaching out to coalitions, clergy and churches hoping to spread the word about vaccine safety.

