Palmyra man pleads guilty in federal court to accessing child pornography

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Palmyra man pleaded guilty to accessing child pornography.

29-year-old Isaac Bissell was in Federal Court in Bangor on Monday.

Court records say police found illegal pictures and videos on his home computer.

We’re told Bissell admitted to searching the internet and downloading illegal images.

Bissell could face up to 20 years in prison and subject to a fine of up to $250,000.

