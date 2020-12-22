More details released on double shooting in Trenton Sunday night

(WABI) - More information has been released on a double shooting in Trenton Sunday night.

Police arrested and charged 50-year-old Larry Smith of Milbridge with attempted murder and robbery.

According to court records, police say Larry and Sherry Smith entered a home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton and shot the homeowner in the leg after demanding money kept in safes at the home. Police say there were security cameras in the home, and they were able to access those recordings. The documents say another man who was also living at the residence was shot in the back and managed to crawl to a neighbor’s house for help. Both men were taken to the hospital and were able to give statements to police.

Larry Smith and his wife were in a crash in Holden later that night.

Holden Police say they found the safes believed to have been taken from the Trenton home. Larry Smith was treated for his injuries from the crash and arrested after being released from the hospital.

He’s being held on $250,000 dollars bail. At last report, his wife was still hospitalized.Police have said more arrests are expected.

