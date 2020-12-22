Millinocket approves agreement with East Millinocket Police Department

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - East Millinocket Police Department will now serve Millinocket residents.

It was a unanimous decision on Monday night by councilors in their council meeting.

This comes just weeks after Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster was fired.

The contract is for 18 months.

However, there’s a 60-day clause to end the agreement.

We’re told this was a way to respond to its department that has seen many struggles.

Millinocket’s Town Council Chair told TV-5 they were responding to the struggles of their police department while ensuring the community has the services they need.

”They will see a level of service and safety that they’ve been waiting for a very long time. I hope this scenario will work out in everyone’s favor and that we always continuously revisit this and many other issues to ensure the public is being served in the best way possible,” Steve Golieb, Millinocket Town Council Chair.

There will be two public sessions for residents to weigh in on the new contracts as well as rebuilding their police department.

To read the full agreement head to their website.

