Milder Temperatures Today, Colder Air Returns Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see variably cloudy skies for the remainder of the afternoon with the best chance for breaks of sunshine being over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. Clouds will be more prevalent to the north and there may be a few snow showers across the north and in the mountains too. Temperatures will run a bit above average today with highs in the 30s to near 40° this afternoon. A cold front will drop through the state tonight, allowing colder weather to move back into the region. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so other than a few clouds, the front will come through without much fanfare. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight with temperatures dropping back to the upper teens to low 20s for most spots.

High pressure will build in and bring us some sunshine for Wednesday. Colder air moving in behind tonight’s cold front will make for a colder day Wednesday with temperatures about 10° colder than today. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 20s to low 30s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday morning followed by skies turning partly sunny during the afternoon as high clouds ahead of our next storm system begin to move in. High pressure will slide to our east on Thursday as low pressure approaches from the west. We may see some breaks of sunshine Thursday morning otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Between the departing high and the approaching low, the pressure gradient will begin to tighten across the area resulting in an increasing southerly wind. The southerly wind will usher milder air back into the region with highs climbing into the 40s to near 50° Thursday afternoon. Our main focus is on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as strong low pressure passing to our west will bring moderate to heavy rain, strong gusty wind and mild temperatures into the state. Rain will become steadier and heavier Thursday night and early Friday morning then continue through much of the day on Friday. Periods of rain will be heavy at times Christmas Day with as much as 1″-2.5″ of rain expected. High temperatures are expected to top off in the upper 40s to mid-50s Christmas Day resulting in a lot of melting as well so the combination of melting and the rainfall could result in some minor flooding issues. We will see a strong, southerly wind too which could gust to 40-50+ MPH giving us the chance for some power outages Christmas Day as well. Drier and colder weather will return for the upcoming weekend.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy. A few snow showers possible across the north and in the mountains. Highs between 33°-41°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Colder with lows between 16°-24°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Colder with highs between 23°-33°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Rain showers possible later in the day. Highs near 40° north, 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

Christmas Day: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy and mild. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

