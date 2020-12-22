Maine CDC Director talks about possbily delay in getting general public vaccinated

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah said it may not be until late summer or even fall when COVID-19 vaccines are widely available for most people.

Shah said phase Q3 of the vaccine order is what covers the general public.

Inoculating that group is not expected to begin until June, July, August, or September of 2021.

Shah said what it comes down to is the production of the vaccines.

Dr. Shah said, ”Given what we learned last week of the lower than anticipated supply for this week’s Pfizer allotment. I think there is reason to be cautious and not overly optimistic or irrationally optimistic with respect to when longer-term horizon planning for community vaccines can happen.”

Dr. Shah says he hopes the general public will be able to get vaccinated sooner.

