Advertisement

Maine CDC director answers common questions about new vaccines

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines make their way through the state, many still have questions about the vaccines.

Do I still wear a mask after I get it? Is it safe? Do I need one? The head of the Maine CDC answers these questions and more.

Last week, Dr. Nirav Shah explained while emergency use of the vaccines was approved rapidly, the vaccines still underwent extensive testing. He explained the vaccines were safe and he himself would be getting it when the time came.

Reports lately have mentioned adverse reactions that have happened during the first week of the vaccination process. Dr. Shah says, “Across the United States, there were six serious reactions among individuals who had just received their COVID-19 vaccine.”

Dr. Shah says this includes individuals who have pre-existing anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions. According to him, none of these individuals were hospitalized.

Dr. Shah says based on clinical trials of both vaccines, we know non-serious reactions can and will occur. He says, “This includes having some soreness in your arm after you get the shot. It may also include things like a fever or fatigue.” He says these are typical reactions to a vaccine.

After inoculation, Dr. Shah says it’s still important to wear a mask and social distance. “Although there are some early and encouraging data to suggest that the vaccine will limit your likelihood of transmitting or harboring the virus, more research is needed,” he says.

Dr. Shah says taking these precautions even after being vaccinated increases safety.

For those who’ve already had the virus, Dr. Shah says getting the vaccine is still a good idea. He says, “The vaccine may confer yet an additional layer of protection against COVID-19, such that even if you had the disease and have recovered, getting the vaccine is still a good idea for you.”

For more information on the vaccines you can visit: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/index.html

For information locally you can visit: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/immunization/documents/covid-19-vaccination-plan-maine-interim-draft.pdf

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milbridge man charged in connection with double shooting at home in Trenton Sunday night.
Milbridge man arrested in connection with double shooting in Trenton
Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 21
New COVID-19 cases back above 300, another Mainer dies
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
US close on deal with Pfizer for millions more vaccine doses
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new COVID-19 variant could "be up to 70% more...
France relaxes its ban on trucks entering from Britain
Gov. Mills extends coronavirus state of civil emergency for another month
National and local nonprofit partners will distribute ride credits to people who need them.
Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccinations
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death