Maine bishop calls on Catholics to try “different Christmas”

Bishop Robert Deeley says 2020 is a year for “a different Christmas” because of the coronavirus pandemic
(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The bishop of Maine’s Roman Catholic diocese called on Catholics in the state to observe social distancing and other precautions this Christmas.

He says he plans to stay home and celebrate live-streamed masses on Christmas morning at midnight and 10 a.m. this year.

Deeley says it’s a good year to “put more lights up outside the house but bring less people into the house.”

He also encouraged the use of facial coverings in any gatherings that involve people from different households.

