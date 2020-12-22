Lisbon Falls man sustains minor injuries after I-95 Carmel

Advertisement

I-95 northbound was shut down for several hours while the crash was cleaned up.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) -A Lisbon Falls man suffered minor injuries after a crash this morning on I-95 in Carmel.

It happened in the northbound lane near mile marker 171.

Troopers say 25-year-old Brian Finnell of New Hampshire was in the passing lane when he lost control of the truck after hitting slush.

Finnell then crossed the centerline and hit a guardrail.

We’re told 56-year-old Richard Doughty, who was driving a box truck swerved to avoid hitting Finnell head-on.

Officials say Finnell’s pick-up hit the rear of the box truck, causing it to go down an embankment in the median and rolling over.

I-95 Northbound was shut down for several hours while the crash was cleaned up.

