Lisbon Falls man sustains minor injuries after I-95 Carmel
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) -A Lisbon Falls man suffered minor injuries after a crash this morning on I-95 in Carmel.
It happened in the northbound lane near mile marker 171.
Troopers say 25-year-old Brian Finnell of New Hampshire was in the passing lane when he lost control of the truck after hitting slush.
Finnell then crossed the centerline and hit a guardrail.
We’re told 56-year-old Richard Doughty, who was driving a box truck swerved to avoid hitting Finnell head-on.
Officials say Finnell’s pick-up hit the rear of the box truck, causing it to go down an embankment in the median and rolling over.
I-95 Northbound was shut down for several hours while the crash was cleaned up.
