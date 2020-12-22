Guilford house fire leaves family of eight homeless

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) -

A Guilford family of eight is homeless after a fire tore through their home on Glass Hill Road.

Officials tell TV5 one of the family’s six children woke their mother up this morning to alert her to the fire.

According to Guilford’s fire chief, it started in the chimney on the second floor, but spread throughout the home before firefighters arrived.

Everyone, including a 2-week old infant, made it out safely.

Two cats were killed, however fire officials say they were able to save a number of outbuildings and all other animals outside of the home.

The Red Cross has been notified.

