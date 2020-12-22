Advertisement

Guilford house fire leaves family of eight homeless

Guilford House Fire
Guilford House Fire(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) -

A Guilford family of eight is homeless after a fire tore through their home on Glass Hill Road.

Officials tell TV5 one of the family’s six children woke their mother up this morning to alert her to the fire.

According to Guilford’s fire chief, it started in the chimney on the second floor, but spread throughout the home before firefighters arrived.

Everyone, including a 2-week old infant, made it out safely.

Two cats were killed, however fire officials say they were able to save a number of outbuildings and all other animals outside of the home.

The Red Cross has been notified.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milbridge man charged in connection with double shooting at home in Trenton Sunday night.
Milbridge man arrested in connection with double shooting in Trenton
Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 21
New COVID-19 cases back above 300, another Mainer dies
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death

Latest News

The crash involved three vehicles.
Woman taken to hospital after I-95 crash in Etna
Two men were shot during a robbery Sunday night at this home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton.
More details released on double shooting in Trenton Sunday night
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
Maine CDC director answers common questions about new vaccines
Bangor woman speaks out
Bangor woman warns of gathering