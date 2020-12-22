Advertisement

Former Black Bear Ricard makes 2nd straight NFL Pro Bowl

Pat now plays fullback for the Baltimore Ravens
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BALTIMORE, MD (WABI) -Former UMaine defensive lineman Pat Ricard is headed to the NLF Pro Bowl for the 2nd straight season. Pat now plays fullback for the Baltimore Ravens and has really found his spot there as “Project Pat.” He’s played in 13 games, 8 starts, has 45 yards receiving, and one touchdown. The Pro Bowl is Sunday, January 31st.

