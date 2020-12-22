Former Black Bear Ricard makes 2nd straight NFL Pro Bowl

BALTIMORE, MD (WABI) -Former UMaine defensive lineman Pat Ricard is headed to the NLF Pro Bowl for the 2nd straight season. Pat now plays fullback for the Baltimore Ravens and has really found his spot there as “Project Pat.” He’s played in 13 games, 8 starts, has 45 yards receiving, and one touchdown. The Pro Bowl is Sunday, January 31st.

