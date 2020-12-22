Advertisement

First individuals under retail pharmacy partnership receive coronavirus vaccine Monday

The first individuals under the retail pharmacy partnership received their COVID-19 vaccines Monday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first individuals under the retail pharmacy partnership received their COVID-19 vaccines today.

The partnership entails the state committing a certain number of doses and working with pharmacies and long-term care facilities to vaccinate both residents and staff.

Both CVS Health and Walgreens won federal contracts to vaccinate long-term care facilities across the country.

Residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities will continue to be vaccinated this week.

However, vaccination at the other long-term care facilities is now expected to begin after the originally planned start date of December 28th.

This comes after an announcement last week - the federal government’s allocation of the Pfizer vaccine would be 40% less than expected.

