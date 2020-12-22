Fairfield’s Larouche moved to Florida to play high school football this fall

Fairfield, Maine (WABI) - When the high school football season got delayed, a Lawrence senior took matters into his own hands. He did what it took to play this fall. He took a big road trip to have a senior season.

“When we heard the news it was just going to be 7 on 7. I decided I was going to go down to St. Petersburg, Florida and stay with my aunt,” says Lawrence senior Kristian Larouche, “and play football down there.”

“I was taken back by it. I was really surprised,” says Lawrence head coach John Hersom, “Composed myself and said well I want to wish you all the luck.”

Kristian played in 5 games for St. Petersburg, starting at linebacker.

“Nothing I have seen before, a lot of athletes, a lot of division one athletes,” says Larouche, “Bigger, faster, stronger, so it was a really good experience.”

Larouche grew a lot as a player there too.

“They run a lot of the spread offense. A lot of passing, mostly out of shotgun,” Kristian says, “Different ways of tackling, different ways of blocking.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence did have a 7 on 7 season, like other schools in Maine.

“I just wish my teammates would have came down with me,” says Larouche

After Kristian and all his buddies had very different fall seasons, they hope they can get back together and play the spring season they’ve been promised here at Lawrence high.

“My teammates were really looking forward to a big season at Lawrence,” says Larouche, “Hopefully we can still have one. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

“A lot of our kids, much like Kristian, are very passionate about playing football,” says Hersom, “and they have hope as well.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.