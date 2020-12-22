Advertisement

Congress passes package to help young commercial fishermen

(JENNIFER BECHARD | Jennifer Bechard Photography)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Both houses of Congress have passed a proposal backed by Maine’s delegation designed to help young people enter the world of commercial fishing.

The U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate passed the Young Fishermen’s Development Act this week.

The sponsors say the proposal would authorize up to $200,000 in competitive federal grants to support new and existing training, education, outreach and technical assistance initiatives.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden helped introduce the proposal last year.

Maine is the nation’s largest producer of lobster, which is one of the most valuable marine species in the country.

